62-Year-Old Man Flown to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Vehicle in California

February 8, 2025

On Friday, February 7, 2025, at approximately 6:46 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to Wildewood Boulevard and White Oak Parkway in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an older adult male patient laying in the roadway.

Emergency medical services requested a helicopter due to the patients injuries.

The patient was transported to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar at the St. Mary’s Airport, where Trooper 7 transported the 62-year-old male to an area trauma center.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene, both occupants were not injured.

Police responded and handled the crash report.




