UPDATE: Leonardtown Man Succumbs to Injuries After Collision Involving Moped

UPDATE 2/8/2025: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

At approximately 10:58 a.m., patrol deputies responded to 28085 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown for a reported crash.

Upon arrival, they found a two-vehicle collision involving a motor scooter and a Nissan sedan. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 2023 Zhilong BWS motor scooter, operated by Joseph Louis Young, 71, of Leonardtown, attempted to cross Point Lookout Road but failed to yield the right-of-way and was struck by a northbound 2023 Nissan Versa.

Young was ejected from the scooter and transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Investigators do not believe speed, alcohol, or drugs were contributing factors in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading to it is asked to contact Corporal Jason Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. 2328.

2/8/2025: On Saturday, February 8, 2025, at approximately 11:00 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of the Third Base located at 28085 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a moped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a moped and the rider in the middle of the roadway, with the striking vehicle off the roadway.

Emergency medical services requested a helicopter to land nearby due to the patients injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby, however, the flight was canceled after medics reported CPR was in progress.

The patient was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the motor vehicle collision.

Point Lookout Road will remain closed for an extended period of time. Updates will be provided when they become available.

