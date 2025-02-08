Clifford Vernon Winkler, 75, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away Monday, January 27, 2025, at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with his loving family at his side.

He was born on January 17, 1950 in La Plata, MD to the late Joseph Vernon Winkler and Martha Lorraine Cooksey Winkler.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Glenda “Jane”, his daughters Melanie Leigh Mosterd (Christopher) and Natalie Michele Wood (Roger); his grandchildren Taylor Mosterd (Dayton), Jayleigh”Peanut” Mosterd and Joseph Wood; his sister, Judi Skinner and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Clifford was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandkids who affectionally referred to him as “Pop Pop.” He also enjoyed being on the water, doing home improvement projects (there was nothing he could not fix) and working in his yard.

His departure leaves a void that can never be filled, but his legacy of hard work, love, and humor will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Clifford will be laid to rest at the MD Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity in honor of Clifford.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.