Julie Ann Owens, 59, of Brandywine MD, passed away on January 22, 2025. Born September 2, 1965, in Cheverly, MD, daughter of Malcolm M. Jennings (deceased) and Claire M. Riley of Lusby MD.

Julie grew up in Oxon Hill MD. She went to Apple Grove Elementary School, Lord Baltimore Junior High, then Friendly Senior High School.

Julie began working for the United States Government Printing Office after graduating from high school and rose through the ranks there to a leadership position of Section Chief. She retired from GPO in 2020 at age 55.

Julie met the love of her life Michael Paul Owens through mutual friends, and they married on August 31, 1987. They enjoyed 28 years of marriage before his untimely death in 2015.

Julie was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, aunt, and cousin with a wide circle of friends. Julie was pre-deceased by her husband, her father, and her older sister Patricia Stillman. In addition to her mother, Julie is survived by her brother Mark E. Jennings, her nephew Zachary Stillman, her brother-in-law Chris Owens, and his wife Ronda Owens, and many more in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her legacy lives on through her cherished family and friends and the countless lives she touched with her kindness and generosity.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or https://www.stjude.org/donate. Julie was a supporter of their Mission.

The family will welcome friends Thursday, February 6, 2025, from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM, followed by a service at 12:00 PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. A celebration of Julie’s life will immediately follow at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge in Mechanicsville, MD.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.