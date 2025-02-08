Thomas Daniel “Dan” Jones 70, of St. Inigoes, passed away on December 23, 2024.

He was born on June 2, 1954 to the late Joseph Thomas Jones and Marian Edythe Jones.

After graduating from high school and college, he lived in Manassas, Virginia and worked for Christopher Consultants as an architect. He designed Wolf Trap in Vienna, Va. along with many other buildings over the years. He retired to St Inigoes in 2022, and looked forward to spending time on the water doing what he loved.

Dan loved the water. Boating, fishing, kayaking, crabbing. He liked traveling to Florida for the winter and had many friends there. Him and his sister would try and go to Florida yearly.

He is survived by his sister Kristy Fraser of Sumerduck, Va. Nieces, Robyn Cornell (Brian), Erika Johnston (Matthew) and many cousins, and friends. And of course his cats who were like his children.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marian Jones, and his brother-in-law Roger Fraser.

A celebration of his life will be held March 8, 2025, from 12-4 at,

Parallel Wine and Whiskey Bar

43135 Broadlands Center

Plaza #121

Broadlands, VA 20148

Interment is private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.