Raul Hernandez, 78, of California, MD, passed away in Waldorf, MD, on January 15, 2025.

Born in San Antonio, TX on June 11, 1946, he was the son of the late Ezequiel Hernandez and Maria Del Refugio Calvillo Hernandez.

Raul was a United States Marine veteran having served two tours in Vietnam.

He is survived by his two sons Eric Hernandez of California, Maryland and Mark Hernandez (Alexandra), granddaughter Scarlett, and siblings, Father Ricardo Hernandez and Sister Delia Hernandez of San Antonio, Texas.

He is preceded in death by this beloved wife Bonnie Jean Hernandez.

Family invites friends to a graveside service with Marine military honors on February 7, 2025 at 11am at Joy Chapel cemetery, 44260 Joy Chapel Rd, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.