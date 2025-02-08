Dennis Thomas Fean, 78, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2025. Dennis was born on December 24, 1946, in Richmond Hill, Queens, NY, to Thomas and Kathleen Fean. At the age of five, his family relocated to District Heights, MD where he attended and graduated from St. John’s College High School. Following his graduation, Dennis was accepted at the University of Maryland. He temporarily paused his education to enlist in the National Guard. Upon completing his service, he returned to the University of Maryland and earned a degree in accounting in 1972.

While serving in the National Guard, Dennis met the love of his life, Linda in Myrtle Beach, SC. The two were married in August of 1972 and settled in Southern Maryland. Dennis began his career as an Administrative Clerk for the State of Maryland presiding over the District Court system for Southern Maryland. After retiring from that role, he took on a part-time position with the United States Post Office in Mechanicsville, where he found great joy in his work and developed lasting friendships with many people along his route.

In his younger years, Dennis was an avid bass fisherman, competing semi-professionally in tournaments along the East Coast. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees, Washington Redskins, and Maryland Terrapins, holding season tickets to Terrapins football for over 25 years. Dennis was also deeply involved in his community, serving as President of the Hughesville Baseball Association from 1987-1991. In his later years, he developed a passion for golf and enjoyed playing with his league a few days a week. He also loved watching his grandchildren play in their many sports and became a fixture at their events, rarely missing a game.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Kathleen Fean and his wife, Linda Fean. He is survived by his son, Jason Fean (Michelle) of Lusby, MD, his daughter, Laura Manning (Jon), of Sarasota, FL, and his sister, Joanne Fean, of Bowie, MD. Dennis was very proud of his three grandchildren, Garrett, Kendall, and Molly, who will miss him very much.

Family will receive friends ​​at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650 on Monday, February 3, 2025 from 4 to 6 pm with prayers at 6 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at Brinsfield at 11am with an interment immediately following at Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Garrett Fean, Robert Mika, Justin Mika, Andrew Mika, David Howell, and Jeff Cardello.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

