Joanne Patricia Lawrence, 80, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on January 30, 2025, surrounded by her loved ones. On January 4, 1945, Joanne was born in Pennsylvania.

Joanne graduated from Punxsutawny high school in Punxsutawney, PA on May 31, 1963. After she graduated, she moved to Maryland where she met her love of her life.

On April 24, 1965 Joanne married the love of her life, Gary Lawrence. Together, they were blessed with two children: Gary Lawrence Jr. Lusby, MD, and Tina Nevitt (Danny), Mechanicsville, MD.

Joanne worked for wonder bread for over 30 years as a clerk after retirement she spent her days working around her house. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed playing bingo.

Joanne was predeceased by her parents and beloved husband. She is survived by her children, grandchildren; Melissa Gardner (Mikey), Kevin Lawrence and Austin Lawrence and one great-grandchild; Katherine Lawrence.

On Saturday, February 8, 2025, the family will receive friends for a memorial gathering from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD.

Interment will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.