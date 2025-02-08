Allen Robert Hickman, 79, of Waldorf, MD, passed away on February 2, 2025, surrounded by loved ones. On May 27, 1945, Allen was born in Alleghany, PA, to the late Allen and Ruth Hickman.

Allen worked as a car salesman. He was known for his honest approach and friendly demeanor, which earned him the trust and respect of many in the community.

Allen spent his time playing golf and slots. He often enjoyed sunny afternoons on the golf course with his best friend Ed. He also found joy in visiting local casinos, where he would test his luck at the slot machines. He enjoyed going to Oak Island NC on vacations.

On October 25, 1995, Allen married Teresa and they blended their families, He is survived by his children Michael Hickman (Cindy) of Lusby, MD, Derek Johann (Hope) of Waldorf, MD, Darin Johann (Dana) of Lothian, MD, Brian Hickman (Jessica) of Oakville Md, and Annette Barnett (Cliff) of Mechanicsville, MD.

He is survived by his sister Lucy aka Sissy. He is the grandfather to Victoria, Marcus, Brooke, Tony, Chris, Grace, Mariah, MacKenzie, Sammie, Drew, Tristan and Braxton. Great grandfather to Charlotte.

Allen was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his beloved wife and children.

All services are private.

