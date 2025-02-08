Micah Jon Dixon, 26, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on February 5, 2025, in Pittsburgh, PA, surrounded by his loved ones. Micah was born to Timothy Jon Dixon and Lucinda Sue Swisher Dixon on March 1, 1998.

On November 11, 2022, Micah married the love of his life, Haley Downs Dixon in Sevierville, TN. Together, they were blessed with one daughter: Genevieve Hazel Dixon of Mechanicsville, MD.

Micah was a Paraeducator. He was currently enrolled in college to obtain his teaching degree. He really enjoyed teaching and helping others. Micah enjoyed watching college sports and loved going to sporting events with his family. His hobbies included building Legos, video games, and spending time with family. He loved traveling, especially to Tennessee, and exploring new places. Micah loved God and his family, especially being a dad to little Genevieve.

Micah is survived by his loving wife, parents, daughter, grandparents Basil and Jeannine Swisher of Morgantown, WV, brother Joshua Dixon (Jocelyn) of Pittsburgh, PA, sisters Anna Dixon Ferguson of Milton, FL, and Sarah and Leah Dixon of Laurel, MD. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Theodore Ferguson, Cora and Silas Dixon, Bryce and Bradley Windsor, and Luke Brazerol.

On Thursday, February 13, 2025, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with prayers at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.