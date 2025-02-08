Clara Mae Morgan, 73, of Leonardtown, MD joined her mother and family who preceded her in heaven on January 31, 2025 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Clara was born on July 28, 1951 to the late Clara Rosetta and Charles M. Joy of Hollywood. She was the sibling of 11 brothers and sisters; Charles Joy (Garnett), Robert Joy, John Joy (Elaine), James Joy, Larry Joy, Ronnie Joy, Connie Martin (Charlie), Patricia Joy, and Joseph “Eddie” Farrell (Tammy). Preceded in death are Joseph P. Joy and Virginia Ann Morgan.

Clara married James “Rhodie” Morgan Sr. on July 14, 1967 at Sacred Heart Church located in Maddox, MD. From their union came the Joy of Clara’s life, her loving children, James “Randy” Morgan Jr. (Tracy) of Leonardtown, MD, Gene “Chris” Morgan Sr. (Shannon) of St. Inigoes, MD, Jonathan “Glenn” Morgan (Cheryl) of California, MD, Gregory “Scotty” Morgan of Leonardtown, MD and Neal “Jason” Morgan of Mechanicsville, MD.

Clara was also blessed with nine Grandchildren; Ashley McConnell, Gene Morgan Jr., Maria Caccamise, Jacob Morgan, Bryan Morgan, Sarah Morgan, Destiny Morgan, Kaytlynn Morgan, and Daniel Morgan. Then additionally blessed with two Great-grandchildren, Autumn Harding and Riley McConnell.

Clara was a lifelong St. Mary’s County resident. Born in Leonardtown, MD and raised on a small farm, she learned the ways of the land by growing vegetables, planting flowers, and raising a family. She canned everything that she grew enabling her to provide for her family. Clara was a Chef in the kitchen, her famous potato and tuna salad was well known and greatly anticipated at every family event! Clara was an Artist, with the good earth as her canvas, she had that green thumb! She planted beautiful flowers that sprung forth with vibrant color that painted a picture for all to enjoy. Even if it made for some creative ways to weed around lol.

Clara was a financial wizard making what she had stretched to provide anything needed by her family. She was the nurse who tended cuts and scrapes, a round-the-clock counselor and confidant listening to hopes and dreams, and then the shoulder when things didn’t go just right.

Clara served others her entire life, she did it endlessly and unselfishly, without hesitation and always with great enthusiasm. This was Clara’s core-being, as she was a faithful servant of the Lord. Clara put Family first, and her efforts were given with every fiber of her being.

Clara never complained, even in the worst of times, it was with utmost humility and determination she thrived, and she did it with unwavering strength.

Clara’s dedication to serving those in need was to be her career. Clara was a skilled and successful Nursing Assistant for 30-years, providing endless devotion to the community of St. Mary’s County. Clara started her career at the St. Mary’s Nursing Home in Leonardtown, MD providing care and support to its patients. Clara then carried her skills onward to the Veterans Nursing home located at Charlotte Hall, MD, where she served those who served our country.

After retirement, Clara then pursued full-time her ultimate enjoyment, her family. Clara was the extra hand to all and the reliable backup helping with her grandchildren. She loved spending time with each one. Clara provided that much needed meal after a hard day’s work to keep you going, or made the fire in the wood stove to warm the room before you walked in.

Clara was the Mother to those without, providing the Love and Nurturing needed, and at the same time reminded you that Education and Hard Work was key to making it within this world. She was there to remind you to do your homework, helped in getting those driver’s license, got you whatever was needed for that school project, and walked side-by-side, step-by-step with each grandchild towards that grand accomplishment of Graduation.

Ultimately, it was the “Importance of Family” and “Loving with all your Heart” that was her “Definitive Happiness”.

Pallbearers will be James “Randy” Morgan Jr., Gene “Chris” Morgan Sr., Jonathan “Glenn” Morgan, Neal “Jason” Morgan, Jacob Morgan, and Bryan Morgan.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Ashley McConnell, Gene Morgan Jr., Maria Caccamise, Sarah Morgan, Density Morgan, Kaytlynn Morgan, Daniel Morgan, Autumn Harding and Riley McConnell.

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 10, 2025 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with prayers at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., at 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.