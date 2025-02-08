Matthew Skye Keister, 19, taken too soon in January, 2025.

Matthew attended Great Mills and Leonardtown High Schools. He was an avid singer and member of many choruses, including the Great Mills Chamber Singers. He sang everywhere he went. He was a member of the school wrestling team and enjoyed training for MMA. He was an active member of Faith Bible Church and dearly loved his fellow members and family. Matthew was a loving and protective older brother to 3 brothers and a sister, and an adored son, cousin, nephew, and grandson. Always considered friendly and polite, he had a heart of gold and would not hesitate to help anyone who needed him. He will be truly and deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know him.

Services will be held at Faith Bible Church on Monday, February 10. Arrival at 6pm with services to begin at 6:30pm with a reception to follow.

