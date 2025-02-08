Stephen Baxter Farrell was born to Joseph Bernard Farrell and Mary Agnes Harden Farrell on March 4, 1946. He peacefully passed away at home, after a lengthy illness, on February 1, 2025.

He was predeceased by his son Stephen Bernard Farrell, his parents and his siblings Joseph Edward Farrell, sister-in-law Wanda Vallandingham Farrell, James Bernard Farrell and Patricia Ann Farrell Anderson. He is survived by his first-born child, Jill Marie Farrell, wife, Amelia Ann Wathen Farrell, sister-in-law, Carolyn Guy Farrell, brothers in law, Jeffrey Wathen (Jean), Timmy Wathen (Patty), sister-in-law, Nancy Wathen and brother-in-law, Brent Anderson. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: godson, Jeffrey Wathen (Haley), Julie Wathen Raley (Tom), Stacey Wathen Fluharty (Matthew), Karen Wathen, Noel Farrell, Katie Farrell and godson, Brody Johnson as well as his great nieces and nephews. Goddaughter, Ruth Ann Farrell Lacey was his first godchild and very special to him. He always called her Baby Ruth. He is also survived by his longtime friend and confidant, “honorary brother” Steve Cusic. His Uncle Arthur and Aunt Aggie played a significant role in his life; he considered them his second set of parents.

Steve graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1964. He attended the University of Maryland College Park prior to enlisting in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era. He had a strong sense of duty and love for his country that remained steadfast throughout his life. During his time in the service, he travelled to many places throughout the world including Germany, Italy, Norway, Vietnam, Australia and other far-off places. War changes life’s priorities and gave him clarity on what’s important to him for the remainder of his life – love of country, love of family and love of work. Once he was discharged, he returned to Compton to work for the family business Farrell Trucking Company with his father, brothers, Uncle Arthur, Judson Alvey and Steve Cusic. They hauled milk from the dairy in Baltimore, oil and gas for St. Mary’s Ice & Fuel, lumber, wood chips, livestock, grain, groceries and Amish passengers with their household goods. Steve treasured the quiet solitude of life as a truck driver. As the years went on Farrell Trucking Company became just himself as owner / operator. When he decided to close the family business, he went to work as a mechanic for Cullins Trucking. He was a “truck whisperer” and had a talent for troubleshooting and repairing the trucks. It made him happy to share his gift. He worked until his mid 70s when he became ill.

In October 1976, Steve married Amelia Wathen, also from Compton. They had two children: Jill Marie and Stephen Bernard. Steve was suited to fatherhood and would always rearrange his schedule to be there for Jill. He enjoyed taking her with him on the road and having her beside him handing him tools when working on the trucks. He loved classical music and was an avid reader. He would read entire novels in a matter of days. To this day, Jill shares his love of classical music and reading. Jill will tell you he’s the best Dad a girl could hope for and is a champion hugger.

I was married to this very private, quiet gentle giant of a man for 48 years. We feel very blessed to have had him in our lives. Please see the Photo Gallery for a few snapshots we hope you enjoy.

Our son Stephen Bernard died as an infant. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude are appreciated.