CPO Joseph Andrew “Joe” Werner, Jr., USN, (Ret.), 89, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on December 30, 2024, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

He was born September 10, 1935, in San Antonio, TX to the late Joseph Andrew Werner, Sr. (USAF, Ret.) and Mayme Louise (nee: Reynolds) Werner.

Joe is a 1954 graduate of Trimble Technical High School in Fort Worth, TX. In March of 1955, he enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country for over 23 years active duty, achieving the rank of CPO and was finally retired on November 1, 1984, having completed thirty years of active and inactive service.

Ships and duty stations included: USS Ajax (AR-6); USS Cadmus (AR-14); Naval Supply Center, Norfolk, VA; USS Gridley (DLG21); Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department (AIMD), NAS Patuxent River, MD; and Navy Diving & Salvage School, Washington Navy Yard, Anacostia. Throughout his military career he received five Good Conduct Medals and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.

While stationed in Norfolk, Virginia he met and married the love of his life, Bette Frances (nee: Leith) Werner, in Norfolk, VA. Together they celebrated over 59 wonderful years of marriage before her passing in January 2021. During the early years of their marriage Joe was part of the Cuban Missile Crisis Blockade of Ships (November 1962); he also completed two tours of duty in Vietnam. He returned home from Vietnam on August 9, 1974. Shortly thereafter in November of 1974 Joe moved his family to St. Mary’s County where he worked as a machinist at AIMD until he was transferred to the Navy Diving & Salvage School in Anacostia. He would make the daily commute to Anacostia, as well as emergency trips if the decompression chamber was needed, until he retired from active duty in 1978.

Following his retirement from the Navy Joe worked briefly for DynCorp before taking a job with the US Civil Service at NAS Patuxent River. Not one to rest on his laurels, following his retirement from the US Civil Service, Joe went to work for Lockheed Martin where he worked on both the Harrier project and the Presidential Helicopter.

In his early days, Joe was an avid bowler, playing on several leagues. Initially not a fan of the game of golf, he eventually came around and became an avid golfer as well. He also enjoyed a good card game; he particularly enjoyed playing pitch and pinochle at the Loffler Senior Center and other venues throughout the county. He also enjoyed Quarter Auctions and a good game of BINGO.

He was a member of the Ridge Lions Club and Church of the Ascension in Lexington Park, MD.

Joe is survived by his children: Kathleen Michele “Katie” Werner of Lexington Park, MD, Randolph Stuart “Randy” Werner (Linda) of Hayes, VA; and “Pat” Werner (Christie) of Lexington Park, MD; his son-in-law Timothy Keeler of Riverview, FL; his siblings: Elouise “Lou” Carter of Dallas, TX, Regina “Sally” Incorvati of Westerville, OH, Raymond Bernard “Ray” Werner (Marta) of Oceanside, CA (USMC, Ret.), William Peter “Pete” Werner (Ida Sue) of Jacksonville, FL (USN, Ret.); grandchildren: Christopher Eric “Chris” Adams (Brittany), Andrew Joseph Keeler, Hannah Leigh Werner, Erin Kelly Werner, Lucas Zachary “Luke” Werner; great-grandchildren: Brandon Adams and Isabella Cromwell Adams; his beloved poodle “Lily Belle”; and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents and beloved wife, he was predeceased by his infant son, Jonathan Andrew Werner, his daughter, Elizabeth Sydney “Beth” Werner-Keeler, his granddaughter Sydney Michele Keeler, and his sister Jane Crane. His brother William Peter Werner, passed on January 13, 2025, from complications of Agent Orange.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at 2:00 PM, with a Memorial Service celebrated at 3:00 PM, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22945 Hollywood Road, MD 20650. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.

Memorial contributions in Joe’s name may be made to the Ridge Lion’s Club, P.O. Box 391, Ridge, MD 20680 or St. Mary’s Animal Welfare League (SMAWL), P.O. Box 1232, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

