McLeod (Mac) Harvey Farr

October 9, 1924 – February 1, 2025

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of McLeod (Mac) Harvey Farr, of Solomons, Maryland, who left this world on February 1, 2025, at the age of 100. A devoted husband, a proud father of five, a member of the Greatest Generation and a veteran of World War II, Mac lived a life defined by love, service and generosity.

Born in Washington, DC on October 9, 1924, to the late Amy McLeod Harvey and Carl “Buck” Elmer Farr, Mac grew up in the Kenilworth neighborhood where he developed a passion for sports and met his lifelong friend, the late Fred Veihmeyer. On Ladies Day at Griffith Stadium, Mac’s mother would take him out of school early to catch a baseball game for only the cost of tax on the free tickets. Following high school, Mac worked as a payroll clerk at the Navy Yard before joining the Army in the Spring of 1943 at the age of 19.

Mac possessed a deep sense of duty, answering the call to serve his country in Italy as a rifleman in the 86th Mountain Infantry of the renowned 10th Mountain Division, where he displayed unwavering courage and resilience, earning the Purple Heart in 1945. After the war, he carried those same values into the next phase of his life, dedicating himself wholeheartedly to his family, work, and friends.

Briefly, Mac co-owned and raced thoroughbreds in Maryland with the late Robert E. Fastnaught, but had to give up this endeavor when married life and family became the priority. When Mac married his wife Dolores Keefer in 1960, they shared a great love of the outdoors, particularly fishing, hunting and gardening and passed this on to their children. This love led them to their permanent home in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, where they lived nearly 47 years. They were active members of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Laurel Grove, where Mac helped with bookkeeping and finance reports. Of course, they also loved oysters and stuffed ham.

Mac enjoyed a lengthy career doing bookkeeping and tax work. He worked first for F & A Bricklaying Contractors in Camp Springs, Maryland, and later continued to work for the Fastnaught and Ammann companies into his 90’s. Mac developed additional lifelong friendships with the families of these companies as a dedicated employee and a devoted friend.

Mac liked watching football and other sports on television and was a passionate Washington Commanders football fan. He never missed an NFL season, but also enjoyed watching little league baseball, women’s college basketball and softball and was knowledgeable about a variety of other sports. His favorite refreshments while relaxing or watching the games were Diet Coke and Cheez-Its.

Mac was a kind, generous, and loving man, always putting his family above all else. He led by example, teaching those around him the importance of integrity, hard work, and compassion. His warmth, wisdom and wit will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Mac is survived by his children, Beverly (Miguel), Janice, Michael (Stefanie), Robert (Ed), and Cathy (Rick). He was a proud grandfather to Amy, Sarah, Miguel, Chris, Jenna, Emily, Melanie, Brian, Ricky, and Celia. He was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Hogle, his beloved wife of 57 years, Dolores, and son-in-law, Charles Torpey.

A service to honor and celebrate Mac’s life will be held at Brinsfield in Leonardtown on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 12pm. Visitation will be held immediately prior to the service at 10:30 am. Interment will be at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Hungry Team, 27108 Mt. Zion Church Rd, Mechanicsville, MD, 20659.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.