Great Mills Road Closed Due to Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision, Police Investigating

On Sunday, February 9, 2025, at approximately 2:33 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to 21401 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with ejection, entrapment, and CPR in progress.

Crews arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch to find a two vehicle collision with no entrapment and one patient confirmed to be ejected and not breathing with CPR in progress.

Emergency medical personnel and firefighters performed CPR and life-saving measures for 30 minutes before pronouncing one victim deceased on the scene.

One operator of the SUV was evaluated for minor/non-life-threatening injuries on the scene by EMS. It is unknown if they were transported or signed refusal forms.

Police are investigating the serious motor vehicle collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

One male subject was taken into custody for unknown reasons on the scene.

Great Mills Road at Suburban Drive and Quatman Road will remain closed for multiple hours for the investigation. Use Pegg Road, Forest Run Drive and Westbury Boulevard as detour routes.

