Charles County Woman Scores $50,000 Bonus Match 5 Prize

Birth dates helped Southern Maryland player score big win

No matter how many times a Charles County woman wiped her glasses, she was still a $50,000 Bonus Match 5 winner.

The loyal player, who had purchased a Bonus Match 5 ticket at Jimmies Wine & Spirit in Hughesville, scanned it later at the store to see if Lottery luck had come her way in the Nov. 17 drawing. The Southern Maryland resident was amazed at what she saw.

“I thought it was wrong. I had to keep cleaning my glasses to make sure I was seeing the right message,” she said with a smile. The happy woman added, “I tried doing this without bringing any attention to myself.”

She often buys a $4 ticket with six lines featuring numbers that are a mixture of birth dates and random digits. The government employee said she never before won any prizes close to $50,000 and is planning to spend some of the funds on a home improvement project. The rest of the windfall will go into the bank.

“I was totally shocked. It is a real blessing,” she said.

Jimmies Wine & Spirit is also in the Winner’s Circle. The Charles County retailer, located at 6270 Brandywine Road, will receive a $500 Lottery bonus for selling a top-prize winning Bonus Match 5 ticket.