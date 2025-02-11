Love Is In The Air At The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter

In the spirit of spreading love and joy this Valentine’s Day, the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter wants to make your Valentine’s Day extra special by offering $14 adoptions for all cats and dogs to qualified adopters, with their “Paw-sitively Purr-fect Love” adoption event from Tuesday, Feb. 11 through Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

Adoption fees are waived for all other adoptable animals at the shelter during this event.

This adoption event applies to all adoptable animals at the shelter, which includes dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, chickens and pigs. Additionally, all adopters during this promotion will receive a personalized Valentine’s Day card and special treat expressing the shelter’s thanks for choosing adoption and making a difference in the life of a shelter pet. Not only will you help by clearing out the shelter, but you can celebrate Valentine’s Day in the most heartwarming way possible by receiving love and gratitude from your new companion.

Whether you’re a longtime pet owner or a first-time adopter, the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is dedicated to making the adoption process a joyful and rewarding experience. This Valentine’s Day, join us in spreading the love and giving a forever home to a furry friend.



Find your perfect match by visiting the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on the adoption process, visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com/Adoption.

To schedule an intake appointment, call 410-535-7387. The shelter is located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick. For more information about adopting from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com. Visit the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter on Instagram at @calvertcountyanimalshelter and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.

