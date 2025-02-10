Chesapeake Life Center Offers Healing for Those Experiencing Loss after DCA tragedy

The Chesapeake Life Center will offer “Healing Our Community: Navigating Grief in the Aftermath of the DCA Tragedy” to support those affected by the Jan. 29 tragedy at Reagan National Airport.

Chesapeake Life Center’s trauma-informed grief counselors will lead this healing workshop from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Hospice of the Chesapeake’s center at 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, Maryland.

The session offers a supportive space for community members to connect with others who share in their loss. Together, they can learn about grief and healthy coping strategies, participate in activities to express and process emotions and create a remembrance keepsake.

Adults will meet separately from the children and teens to ensure age-appropriate conversations.

This is a free program open to adults and children ages 6 and older. Registration is required and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected].

Chesapeake Life Center, a program service of Hospice of the Chesapeake, serves hospice family members and the community with bereavement services and activities to enhance the quality of life for those grieving the loss of a loved one. For details, visit www.chesapeakelifecenter.org.