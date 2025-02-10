School Weather Updates – Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert Have Early Dismissal on Tuesday, February 11, 2025

ST. MARY’S COUNTY: February 11, 2025 – School Day begins on time with 2-Hour Early Dismissal

Tuesday, February 11, 2025: All schools begin the day on time and will be dismissed 2 hours early due to the predicted snowstorm arriving in the afternoon.

Staff: All 10-11 month employees may conclude their day 30 minutes after students and buses have departed. 12-month personnel may conclude their day up to two hours early and 30 minutes after students and buses depart. Designated emergency personnel may follow an adjusted schedule, following the guidance of their supervisor.

CALVERT COUNTY: Inclement Weather Notice: Calvert County Public Schools will have a 2-hour early dismissal on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

CHARLES COUNTY: Due to the inclement weather forecast, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will dismiss schools two-hours early on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025.

CCPS will re-evaluate this decision tomorrow morning and make any additional announcements by 5 a.m., if necessary. All CCPS field trips, afterschool and evening activities are canceled for Tuesday, Feb. 11. The AlphaBest program that operates at CCPS elementary schools will remain open until 4 p.m. on Feb. 11, or until the last child is picked up for the day. Families of students in prekindergarten and kindergarten should plan to be at the bus stop to receive their child at the adjusted drop-off time in the afternoon.

Any changes to this schedule for Feb. 11 will be announced by CCPS tomorrow morning by 5 a.m. Follow the CCPS website, www.ccboe.com, for the most up-to-date information.