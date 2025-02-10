Lexington Park Man Arrested for Interfering with Police at Fatal Crash Scene on Great Mills Road

Corey A. McDowney, 46, of Lexington Park, was arrested on Sunday, February 9, 2025, following a series of disruptive actions at the site of a fatal motor vehicle accident.

McDowney faces charges of disorderly conduct, failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, and obstructing and hindering law enforcement after allegedly interfering with officers conducting an accident investigation.

Officers from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 21401 Great Mills Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. after multiple callers reported a two-vehicle collision. One individual had been ejected from a vehicle and was unresponsive. Given the severity of the incident, officers secured the scene with yellow crime scene tape to facilitate accident reconstruction and investigation.

According to court documents, as officers were blocking off the area, McDowney approached the crime scene in his vehicle. Deputy Melton, one of the officers securing the perimeter, verbally instructed McDowney not to proceed into the taped-off area. Despite these warnings, McDowney exited his vehicle and engaged in an argument with officers. McDowney reportedly stated he had an “emergency” unrelated to the crash and demanded an ambulance to leave the area. Deputy Melton warned McDowney twice not to cross the crime scene tape and informed him that any attempt to do so would result in his arrest.

McDowney allegedly ignored these warnings and returned to his vehicle, driving toward the edge of the restricted area before exiting again. Witnesses report that he lifted the tape over his head and walked approximately ten feet into the restricted zone before being stopped by officers. He was escorted back outside the crime scene, but his behavior reportedly escalated. McDowney is accused of continuing to argue with officers, requiring repeated instructions to leave the area. Officers further noted that McDowney’s actions diverted their attention from the ongoing crash investigation.

The situation intensified as McDowney allegedly began manipulating the crime scene tape, lifting it to reduce its visibility and compromising the security of the restricted zone. At one point, McDowney reportedly walked into an officer’s arm while stretching the tape and reentered the restricted area. These actions ultimately resulted in his arrest.

McDowney was taken into custody and later appeared before a judicial officer on February 10, 2025. He was released on an unsecured personal bond of $500.

