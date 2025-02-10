Maryland Under Winter Storm Warning as Predictions Estimate 4 to 8 Inches of Snow

District of Columbia-Prince Georges-Anne Arundel-Charles-St.Marys-Calvert-Fairfax-Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria-Stafford-King George-Northwest Prince William-Central and Southeast Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY.

WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 to 8 inches.

WHERE…The District of Columbia, central and southern Maryland, and central and northern Virginia.

WHEN…From 1 PM Tuesday to 7 AM EST Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. now will overspread the area late Tuesday morning into Tuesday

afternoon, with the steadiest snow expected late Tuesday afternoon and evening. A light wintry mix may continue into Wednesday, but little to no additional accumulation is expected.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates around 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible late Tuesday afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

