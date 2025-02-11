Calvert County Awarded $98,500 Grant to Support Local Communities

Calvert County has been awarded $98,500 from the Governor’s Office for Children’s Engaging Neighborhoods, Organizations, Unions, Governments and Households (ENOUGH) Local Management Board (LMB) Capacity Building Grant. The funding aims to leverage the local infrastructure of the LMB to support local communities in pursuit of their goals.

In May 2024, Gov. Wes Moore signed the ENOUGH Act into law as a first-of-is kind, state-led response to alleviate childhood poverty. The ENOUGH initiative provides resources to communities through partnerships with community organizations, non-profit organizations, and anchor institutions to improve the quality of life for Marylanders experiencing multi-generational poverty.

Calvert County’s allocation will be used to develop a Neighborhood Action Plan focused on four key areas:

Cradle to Career Education – Smooth educational transitions, from early care to career readiness. Healthy Families – Improved healthcare access, reduced infant mortality and strengthened behavioral health services. Economically Secure Families – Promoting stable employment and family-sustaining wages. Safe and Thriving Communities – Creating safer environments with better housing, nutrition, and transportation options.

The Calvert County Family Network (CCFN) serves as the Local Management Board for Calvert County, working with public and private partners to ensure children and families thrive. For more information about CCFN visit, www.calvertcountymd.gov/Calvert-County-Family-Network-CCFN or contact CCFN at 410-414-5997. For more information about the ENOUGH Initiative visit the Maryland Governor’s Office for Children website.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.

* This project is funded under award number LMBC-2025-0005 from the Governor’s Office for Children.

All points of view in this document are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the official position of any state agency