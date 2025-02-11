No Injuries Reported After Multiple Motor Vehicle Collisions Across St. Mary’s County

Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 2:51 p.m., First Responders were dispatched to the area of Piney Point Road and Glebe Road in Valley Lee, for a motor vehicle collision with one overturned.

Shortly after this crash was dispatched, a second separate collision involving an overturned vehicle was dispatched at Point Lookout Road and Park Hall Road in Park Hall.

While firefighters responded to the scene of the Piney Point Road crash, an additional collision was located in the area of Piney Point Road and Clarke Road in Tall Timbers, which involved two vehicles in a head-on style collision. Additional units were dispatched to this collision at 3:04 p.m.

Fortunately, no known injuries have been reported in any of the St. Mary’s County collisions. Between 2:50 p.m., and 4:00 p.m., 8 collisions were reported in the county.

Piney Point Road will have delays with some closures in the South end near Clarke Road in Tall Timbers.

The Snow Emergency Plan is in effect for St. Mary’s County as of 2:00 p.m. today.

Residents are advised to limit travel when possible to allow road crews adequate space to treat and clear the roads. Route 5, Willows Road, Hermanville Road, Park Hall Road are very slick. If travel is necessary, please exercise extreme caution and increase the following distance between your vehicle and others.

Tue, 11 Feb 2025 14:48 MVC – PROPERTY DAMAGE – DAMERON Tue, 11 Feb 2025 15:10 MVC – PROPERTY DAMAGE – MECHANICSVILLE Tue, 11 Feb 2025 15:23 MVC – PROPERTY DAMAGE – CALIFORNIA Tue, 11 Feb 2025 15:27 MVC – PROPERTY DAMAGE – CALIFORNIA Tue, 11 Feb 2025 15:38 MVC – PROPERTY DAMAGE – CALIFORNIA Tue, 11 Feb 2025 15:40 MVC – PROPERTY DAMAGE – LEONARDTOWN Tue, 11 Feb 2025 15:53 MVC – PROPERTY DAMAGE – CALIFORNIA