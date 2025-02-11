UPDATE: NAS Patuxent River Operating Under Restricted Access/Closed Due to Weather on Wednesday, February 12, 2025

UPDATE 2/11/2025: NAS Patuxent River Operating under Restricted Access/Closed Due to Weather February 12, 2025 – Due to worsening weather conditions, NAS Patuxent River has updated its operational status for Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 to Restricted Access for All but Mission Essential Personnel Feb. 12, 2025.

This applies to NAS Patuxent River, Webster Outlying Field, and Navy Recreation Center Solomons.

Mission Essential personnel must report to work as previously scheduled; these are personnel designated as those performing duties that are critical to the operations of security, emergency management, public safety, and other crucial operations. Non-Mission Essential personnel should not report to work.

Check with your command for specific guidance. Contract employees should contact their company for guidance.



NAS Patuxent River will delay opening until 12 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Mission Essential Personnel must report to work as previously scheduled.

Only Mission Essential Personnel should report to NAS Patuxent River prior to 12 p.m., Feb. 12. NAS Pax River Gate 1 will be open for Mission Essential Personnel only until 12 p.m. Feb. 12. NAS Pax River Gates 1, 2, and 3 will open for regular traffic at 12 p.m. Feb. 12.

Check with your command for specific guidance. Contract employees should contact their company for guidance.