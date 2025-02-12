Constellation to Invest $100 Million in Calvert Cliffs Clean Energy Center Upgrades

Constellation (NASDAQ: CEG) has announced a significant $100 million investment to upgrade critical electrical systems and plant equipment at Calvert Cliffs Clean Energy Center in Lusby, Maryland. The upgrades aim to enhance the facility’s operational reliability, support a potential renewal of the plant’s operating licenses, and increase future power output. The investment is part of Constellation’s broader strategy to ensure Maryland’s access to clean, reliable energy while contributing to the state’s economic growth.

“Calvert Cliffs Clean Energy Center is the largest source of clean, 24/7 power in Maryland, and we are making substantial financial investments to keep it running reliably while generating economic development in Maryland,” said Joe Dominguez, Constellation president and CEO. “With prudent energy policies and customer demand for clean and reliable energy, there is an opportunity for hundreds of millions of dollars of additional investment at Calvert to upgrade the plant and ensure that it can power Maryland for decades to come, supporting thousands of good-paying jobs for families.”

The planned enhancements will commence this month during Calvert Cliffs’ annual Spring refueling outage. These maintenance and refueling operations allow the plant to continue supplying carbon-free electricity to more than 1.3 million homes. This year’s outage will include refurbishing and replacing essential components such as pumps, motors, valves, and control rod systems, along with a major overhaul of the plant’s 13KV transformer. Many of these upgrades can only be performed when the plant is offline.

In addition to the $100 million investment, Constellation is allocating $68 million for the installation of 24 state-of-the-art electrical breakers to upgrade the plant’s substation. These improvements will help bolster future customer service capabilities on the grid. Initial analysis suggests that additional enhancements at Calvert Cliffs could increase electricity production by approximately 10 percent, generating more carbon-free power than all the wind and utility-scale solar facilities currently operating in Maryland.

“The Calvert County Chamber of Commerce applauds Constellation’s continuous commitment to Southern Maryland,” said Kathryn Maney, president and CEO of the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce. “Constellation’s refueling outage brings family-sustaining jobs and a significant increase in revenue for local businesses, the backbone of our economy. These critical projects will help attract new businesses to Southern Maryland, ensuring the region reaps economic and environmental benefits and helps to increase the reliability of continuous affordable power for more than one million Marylanders.”

The economic benefits of the annual Spring outages extend beyond plant improvements. More than 2,000 skilled trade workers, including electricians, pipefitters, welders, carpenters, and laborers, will travel from across the country to Calvert Cliffs to perform inspections, tests, and maintenance. Their presence will generate increased business for local hotels, restaurants, stores, and gas stations.

“Constellation Energy’s investment in Calvert Cliffs will grow Maryland’s economy and create jobs for skilled trade workers across the state,” said Greg Akerman, president of the Baltimore-D.C. Metro Building Trades. “This investment will not only generate new opportunities, but it will also help secure the long-term future of the plant. Calvert Cliffs has been a cornerstone of Maryland’s economy, providing stable and family-sustaining jobs for half a century. By committing to investments like this, Constellation Energy is securing a pathway to family-sustaining jobs for the next generation.”

Situated along the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay, Calvert Cliffs Clean Energy Center is Maryland’s only nuclear energy facility and serves as a major economic force in the state. The plant contributes $23 million annually in property taxes and employs over 800 full-time workers. It houses two pressurized water reactors capable of generating 1,756 megawatts of power, supplying approximately 40 percent of Maryland’s electricity and 80 percent of its clean energy production.

With this latest round of investments, Constellation continues its commitment to modernizing Calvert Cliffs, reinforcing its role as a critical energy provider for Maryland’s future.

