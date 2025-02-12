Southern Maryland Schools Closed on Wednesday, February 15, 2025 Due to Weather

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 – Schools Closed for the following:

ST. MARY’S COUNTY: Code 3 for staff – All Schools and Offices are CLOSED on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Code 3 for staff. No employees should report to work. Administrative leave will be provided for twelve-month employees. Operations and Maintenance Emergency personnel will follow the established protocol.

CALVERT COUNTY: Inclement Weather Notice: Calvert County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Code Red for employees.

CHARLES COUNTY: Due to inclement weather conditions, all Charles County public schools will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. There is a code red for staff who follow the code system. Essential employees should follow the instructions given by their supervisor for when to report.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY: Prince George’s Co. (MD) Schools will be CLOSED for Wednesday, Feb. 12th, 2025.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY: Due to the forecast for significant snowfall overnight that could inhibit the safe transport of students to schools tomorrow, all AACPS schools will operate on virtual learning schedules on Wednesday, February 12