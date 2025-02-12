Bryans Road Man Detained Pending Trial After Armed Carjacking in Washington D.C.

Miquel Beasley, 22, of Bryans Road, MD, was charged on February 5, 2025, and ordered detained on February 7, 2025, for an armed carjacking stemming from an offense in Southeast D.C., announced U.S. Attorney Edward R. Martin, Jr. and Chief Pamela Smith of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

According to court records, at approximately 3:15 p.m. on March 22, 2024, the victim met up with Beasley in the 3900 block of First Street SE to purchase marijuana. Beasley entered the victim’s car, asked if the victim wanted to purchase marijuana, and the victim handed Beasley approximately $250.

Beasley then pulled out a firearm, pointed it at the victim, and demanded that the victim get out of the car or else he would shoot the victim. The victim got out of his car, and Beasley got into the driver’s seat of the victim’s car and drove away.

An arrest warrant was issued on June 20, 2024, and Beasley was arrested on that warrant on January 30, 2025.

This case is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). It is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.