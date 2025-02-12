One Transported to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Flips in Avenue During Snowstorm

On Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at approximately 4:41 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Colton Point Road and River Springs School Road in Avenue, for the reported single vehicle collision with injuries.

While crews responded, additional callers reported two people were trapped. The incident was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

First Responders arrived on the scene to confirm one pickup truck off the roadway and on its side with two trapped.

Firefighters from Seventh District and Leonardtown responded to the scene, personnel extricated both patients by 5:16 p.m.

One patient was transported by ambulance to Capital Regional Medical Center. The second patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

