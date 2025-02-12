One Transported to Trauma Center After Head-on Collision with Entrapment in Wildewood

On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at approximately 2:22 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Wildewood Parkway and Green Acre Lane in California, for a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene in under 4 minutes to find a two vehicle head-on collision with one unconscious and trapped.

Firefighters from Bay District and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments extricated the trapped patient in under 5 minutes.

Maryland State Police Aviation Flight Medics responded to the scene by vehicle due to helicopters being down due to weather.

One patient was transported to Capital Regional Medical Center by ambulance with the Flight Medics aboard to assist in patient care.

A second patient was transported to an area hospital with injuries, and a third patient denied transport.

Police are investigating the collision, Wildewood Parkway will have delays for the next 30 minutes as of 3:00 p.m., 2/12/2025.

