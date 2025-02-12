Save the Date for the Annual Cherry Blossom Festival in St. Mary’s County! March 29th, 2025

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks (R&P) is pleased to announce that the annual Cherry Blossom Festival will be held on Saturday March 29, 2025, from 12 – 4 p.m. at Lexington Manor Passive Park in Lexington Park, MD.

The Annual Cherry Blossom Festival is a free event offering fun for the whole family, featuring a variety of vendors, local community organizations, activities, demonstrations, food trucks, and so much more! Additional event details will be made available online in February.

The department is currently seeking sponsors and vendors for this event. Those interested in sponsorship information can view the sponsorship package online at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/SponsorshipPacket.pdf.

Online registration for returning vendors is now open. New vendor applications will be considered beginning March 1, 2025. Visit https://tinyurl.com/4vnkr932 to secure your space.

For questions or more information, please contact R&P at (301) 475-4200 ext.1800 or via email to [email protected].

