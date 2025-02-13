CCPS Students Shine at Maryland FBLA State Leadership Conference

Students from Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) demonstrated outstanding business acumen and leadership skills at the Maryland Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) State Leadership Conference held Feb. 6–8 at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor.

The annual conference provides students with leadership training, networking opportunities, and competitive events that assess their knowledge and skills in business-related subjects.

This year, CCPS students from Northern Middle School, Northern High School, and Huntingtown High School excelled in a wide range of competitive events, earning top honors and securing their place at the FBLA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California this summer.

A highlight of the conference was the recognition of Ms. Nancy Tassa-Wilt, Northern High School’s lead FBLA advisor, who was named Maryland FBLA Advisor of the Year for her dedication to business education and student success.

Additionally, Gentry Bowie (NHS) made history as the first Calvert County student in over a decade to place first in the prestigious Future Business Leader event. This competition, considered the most challenging at the state level, required students to complete a rigorous written exam covering all FBLA test subjects, submit a professional resume and cover letter, and undergo an extensive interview process. Gentry was also recognized as part of “Maryland’s Who’s Who in FBLA” and will represent the state at the national level.

CCPS High School State Winners Advancing to Nationals

The following high school students placed in their respective events and will move on to compete at the national level in Anaheim:

Accounting II – Audrey Randolph (3rd place, NHS)

American Enterprise Project – Gentry Bowie, Logan McDonald, Maddie Thomas (3rd place, NHS)

Business Ethics – Jaxon Jacobs, Tim Wagner, Holden Lee (4th place, NHS)

Business Law – Ada Marciniak (1st place, NHS)

Client Service – Tristen Armstrong (4th place, NHS)

Community Service Project – Sarah Hutchinson, Nathan Hitchman, Sophia Hein (1st place, NHS)

Computer Problem Solving – Ihnaya Mason (4th place, HHS)

Future Business Leader – Gentry Bowie (1st place, NHS)

Human Resource Management – Addison Sunderlin (3rd place, HHS) and Sarah Hutchinson (4th place, NHS)

Introduction to FBLA – Jessica Nguyen (1st place, NHS)

Local Chapter Annual Business Report – Olivia Herrin, Sally Shnawa (2nd place, NHS)

Organizational Leadership – Amaria Jenkins (4th place, HHS)

Partnership with Business Project – Alee Ryon, Jessica Nguyen, Luke Brzozowski (3rd place, NHS)

Supply Chain Management – Sarah Saulten (3rd place, HHS)

CCPS Middle School Winners Advancing to Nationals

The following middle school students placed in their respective events and will move on to compete at the national level in Anaheim:

Annual Chapter Activities Presentation – (1st place, NMS)

Business Etiquette – Olivia Martin (1st place, NMS)

Career Exploration – Braxton Rayfield (1st place, NMS)

Career Research – Emily Oberg (1st place, NMS), Rebekah Price (2nd place, NMS)

Critical Thinking – Clara Roberts, Bailey Swoope (1st place, NMS)

Exploring Business Ethics – Judy Boblane, Jackson Merchant (1st place, NMS)

Exploring Business Issues – Jordynn Dinkins (1st place, NMS)

Exploring Economics – Garrett Dillon (1st place), Charli Richards (2nd place, NMS)

Exploring Public Speaking – Eric Hitchman (1st place, NMS), Gabby Howes (2nd place, NMS)

Exploring Website Design – Shelby Howes, Liam Reighter (1st place, NMS)

FBLA Mission & Pledge – Jillian Galemore (1st place)

Financial Literacy – Amy Boblane (1st place), Anisha Singal (2nd place)

About FBLA: Future Business Leaders of America is the largest student business organization in the country, dedicated to preparing students for careers in business through leadership development, academic competitions, and networking opportunities. With over 200,000 members nationwide, FBLA helps students build essential skills in communication, problem-solving, and entrepreneurship, setting them up for success in college and career pathways.

Calvert County Public Schools congratulates all participants on their success and extends thanks to the chapter advisors for their support and leadership: Ms. Nancy Wilt-Tassa (NHS), Ms. Lynne Gillis (HHS), and Ms. Athena Lewis (NMS).