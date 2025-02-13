STEAM Room Catalyst Event Ignites Hands-On Learning on March 30, 2025

Imagine a place where young minds don’t just learn about science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM)—they create it. Pure Play Every Day Inc., a Southern Maryland non-profit, is making that vision a reality with the STEAM Room—an innovative children’s museum concept designed by students for students.

This one-of-a-kind initiative gives middle and high school students the opportunity to design interactive exhibits that bring STEAM to life for younger children, fostering curiosity, creativity, and career readiness.

The community will get its first official glimpse of this groundbreaking project at the STEAM Room Catalyst Event & Awards Ceremony on March 30, 2025, at 2:00 PM at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum—an event that promises to celebrate the future of STEAM education in Southern Maryland.

“We’re not just creating a museum. We’re building a pipeline—a ‘cradle-to-career’ path for young people to explore STEAM fields and envision their future right here in Southern Maryland,” said Patty Stine, Executive Director of Pure Play Every Day, Inc.



While Southern Maryland is home to a thriving STEAM-based economy, many professionals in these fields relocate to the region as adults. Stine’s vision? Change that narrative by inspiring local students to develop the skills they need to thrive in STEAM careers—without leaving their hometowns.

The idea took root after a visit to the Discovery Lab in Tulsa, OK, where Stine saw first-hand how children, teens, and families were actively engaging with STEAM through hands-on, immersive exhibits. That experience sparked the ambition to bring a similar interactive learning hub to Southern Maryland—one designed to empower young innovators from the ground up.

Pure Play Every Day is a Southern Maryland-based 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to connecting people through play. By creating purposeful, hands-on learning experiences, we foster curiosity, collaboration, and creativity in learners of all ages. Our mission is to inspire future STEAM leaders while promoting environmental sustainability using recycled and repurposed materials—because play isn’t just fun, it’s essential.

Though the full-scale STEAM Room is still in development, Pure Play Every Day has already begun its mission in a 3,000-square-foot warehouse, where kids of all ages explore STEAM through play-based learning, hands-on exhibits, and collaborative spaces.

Don’t miss the STEAM Room Catalyst Event & Awards Ceremony—an afternoon of innovation, inspiration, and interactive exhibits crafted by the bright young minds of Southern Maryland. RSVP here .

