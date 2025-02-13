Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Basement Fire in Hollywood, No Known Injuries Reported

On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at approximately 5:05 p.m., firefighters from Hollywood, Bay District, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, and Seventh District responded to the 25000 block of Vista Road in Hollywood, for the reported structure fire.

Dispatchers advised the 911 caller had disconnected twice, once after advising there was a chimney fire, then again after reporting the house was on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene in under 4 minutes to find smoke showing from the large two-story residence, crews began investigating and a short time later, SMECO was requested to expedite a response due to fire coming from the electric meter attached to the residence.

Firefighters located fire in the basement, with extensions to the first floor, and walls. Firefighters quickly made entry with multiple attack lines and began extinguishing the fire, searching the residence, and checking for extensions, while others confirmed all occupants were out of the residence.

A working incident was requested by Incident Command, which brought additional firefighters to the scene, including Solomons.

All fire and extensions were extinguished in under 40 minutes.

Fortunately, no known injuries were reported.

Personnel from Second District and Solomons later responded to he quarters of Bay District and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments to assist with fill ins, while their crews operated on the scene for over an hour.

The cause of the fire is unknown, updates will be provided when they become available.

