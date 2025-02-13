Erek L. Barron Resigns as U.S. Attorney for Maryland

Erek L. Barron, the United States Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced his resignation on February 12, 2025, effective immediately. Barron had served in the position since October 7, 2021, leading Maryland’s federal prosecutorial office for over three years.

In a statement, Barron reflected on his tenure, emphasizing the dedication and professionalism of the office’s attorneys and administrative staff.

“Serving as United States Attorney has been the honor of a lifetime,” Barron said. “The office’s career attorneys and administrative staff are public servants of exceptional caliber. In support of our mission, they perform their responsibilities with excellence while maintaining the highest standards of professional conduct, and working with them has been a great privilege. I am immeasurably proud of the justice we have done together.”

As the U.S. Attorney, Barron oversaw the prosecution of federal offenses in Maryland, leading a team of more than 150 legal professionals. His departure comes amid significant shifts in the U.S. Department of Justice, following the change in presidential administration.

It remains unclear who will be appointed as Barron’s successor or how the transition will impact ongoing federal cases in Maryland. His resignation adds to the broader uncertainty surrounding the future of the Justice Department’s leadership under the new administration.

Barron, a former state lawmaker and federal prosecutor, was the first Black U.S. Attorney for Maryland. During his tenure, he prioritized initiatives addressing violent crime, public corruption, and civil rights violations.

The Department of Justice has not yet announced an interim replacement. Federal law allows the appointment of an acting U.S. Attorney while the process for a permanent successor unfolds.

More updates are expected as the Justice Department moves forward with filling the vacancy.