Two Men Charged with Possession and Distribution of Cocaine Following a Vehicle Search in St. Mary’s County

A routine traffic stop in St. Mary’s County resulted in the arrest of two men on drug-related charges after deputies discovered cocaine inside their vehicle and on their persons. The suspects, identified as Kentwuan Lionell Wills, 27, of Great Mills, and Charles Vaselee Freeman Jr., 40, of Lexington Park, were taken into custody on February 12, 2025, and are being held without bond.

According to court documents, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Deputy Wimberly of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the area of FDR Boulevard and MacArthur Boulevard after observing a 2002 Ford Windstar with illegal window tinting. Freeman was the driver, and Wills was the front-seat passenger. Upon approaching the vehicle, the deputy noted that Freeman had a white powdery residue under his nostrils. Both Freeman and Wills were identified through Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration records.

During the stop, Cpl. Smith and her K9 partner, Kyra, arrived on the scene and conducted a free-air sniff around the vehicle, which resulted in a positive alert for narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a trace amount of a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine on the front outer floorboard, between the door panel and driver’s seat. Additional loose cocaine was located between the driver’s seat and passenger seat, within reach of both suspects.

Deputies then searched Freeman, who was found in possession of a ripped black plastic baggie containing four folded lottery/Keno tickets with trace amounts of cocaine inside his front pants pocket. Based on their experience, officers stated that drug distributors often use lottery tickets to package small quantities of narcotics for sale.

Wills was also searched, but no drugs were initially found. However, after being placed into a patrol vehicle, Wills admitted that he had a quantity of drugs concealed on his person. A more thorough search revealed a tied-off plastic baggie containing approximately 6.5 grams of cocaine inside the front of Wills’ underwear. Additionally, a folded lottery/Keno ticket containing approximately 1.5 grams of crack cocaine was also found in the same area. Deputies conducted a presumptive field test, which confirmed the presence of cocaine.

According to the arresting deputy, 6.5 grams is significantly more than a typical drug user would carry, and based on his training and experience, individuals who carry such quantities often do so for the purpose of distribution. Wills was also found with $282 in U.S. currency, which law enforcement alleges is consistent with proceeds from drug sales. Authorities further stated that Wills and Freeman were likely working together to distribute cocaine, citing similarities in the lottery/Keno tickets used to store the drugs.

Neither suspect was found to be in possession of paraphernalia used for personal drug use, leading law enforcement to conclude that they were involved in drug distribution rather than simple possession.

Kentwuan Wills faces the following charges:

Two counts of CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis (misdemeanor)

Two counts of CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics (felony)

One count of Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Narcotics (misdemeanor)

Charles Freeman faces the following charges:

Two counts of Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Narcotics (misdemeanor)

One count of CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis (misdemeanor)

One count of CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Both Wills and Freeman are currently held without bond at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. A bail review hearing for both suspects is scheduled for February 13, 2025, at the St. Mary’s District Court, followed by a preliminary hearing on March 10, 2025.

Authorities continue to investigate the case.