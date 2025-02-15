Lexington Park Man Arrested Again and Again After Shoplifting Thousands of Dollars in Merchandise Across Southern Maryland

Terry Antonio Wheeler, 55, of Lexington Park, was arrested on February 13, 2025, following allegations of theft and property destruction at the Kohl’s store located at 46240 Lexington Village Way, in Lexington Park.

Senior Trooper Allison Oyler of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack stated that at approximately 1:42 p.m., she was on patrol in the area when the report of a theft went out. The suspect was described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a yellow-and-orange reflector vest. According to Kohl’s loss prevention officers, the suspect took several jewelry items, concealed them on his person, and passed all points of sale without making a purchase before walking into the shopping center.

While searching the area, dispatch provided updated information that the suspect had entered Yummy’s Restaurant, located in the same shopping center. Trooper Oyler parked her unmarked MSP vehicle, entered the establishment, and called the suspect outside, where she placed him in custody while continuing the investigation.

Security camera footage reviewed by law enforcement showed Wheeler concealing the stolen jewelry in a storage cabinet inside Yummies Restaurant. Trooper Oyler confirmed that she was able to locate and recover all of the stolen items. However, store officials determined that the recovered merchandise was damaged or destroyed, resulting in a total loss valued at $174.98.

Wheeler was formally charged with Theft: $100 to under $1,500 and Malicious Destruction of Property under $1,000, both classified as misdemeanors, and was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where he was held without bond.

During the investigation, law enforcement issued Wheeler a Notice Not to Trespass at Kohl’s. He was informed of his right to counsel and, on February 14, 2025, appeared before Judge James Tanavage for a bail review hearing. The judge ruled that Wheeler would remain held without bond pending trial.

Wheeler is being represented by the St. Mary’s County Public Defender’s Office, and a court date is scheduled for March 31, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. in St. Mary’s District Court.



A Lexington Park man, Terry Antonio Wheeler, 55, is facing a series of theft and property destruction charges across St. Mary’s, Charles, and Calvert Counties, spanning nearly two years. Wheeler has been linked to multiple shoplifting incidents at well-known retailers, including Target, Kohl’s, Walmart, Hobby Lobby, and Food Lion, with stolen merchandise totaling thousands of dollars. His repeated offenses have led to multiple arrests, criminal summonses, and ongoing court proceedings.

Authorities first charged Wheeler with theft in June 2023, when he allegedly stole a BB gun and BB pellets from a Walmart in California, MD. According to police, store employees reported a man walking through the store with what appeared to be a long gun hidden in his pants. After reviewing security footage, officers determined that Wheeler had removed the BB gun from its packaging, leaving behind the torn box in the store before walking past all points of sale without paying.

In December 2023, Wheeler was caught on surveillance cameras at Target in Waldorf, MD, where he allegedly stole four JBL Bluetooth earbuds and a Razor electric scooter. According to reports, Wheeler concealed the items and left the store without payment, resulting in a total loss of $724.94.

Wheeler’s alleged crimes continued into 2024, with a series of thefts at multiple Target locations in Waldorf and California, MD. On January 5, he was accused of stealing JBL Tune Bluetooth earbuds valued at $299.97. Just four days later, on January 9, he allegedly stole additional Bluetooth earbuds, this time totaling $469.95.

His shoplifting pattern continued throughout the month. On January 11, he was seen at Target in California, MD, where he allegedly stole clothing items worth between $100 and $1,500. Just days later, on January 17, Wheeler was accused of taking JBL Bluetooth earbuds, power banks, and a Coach men’s cologne, bringing the total loss to $619.94. Surveillance footage from January 19 captured Wheeler allegedly stealing JBL Tune Flex Bluetooth earbuds, valued at $199.98.

On February 17, 2024, Wheeler was arrested outside a Target store in California, MD after being identified by store security. According to reports, he was seen tearing off barcodes and security tags from a shopping cart full of items. As he noticed store security watching him, Wheeler abandoned the cart and attempted to leave the store. Officers arrested him outside, and investigators linked him to multiple previous thefts at Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s.

Despite this arrest, Wheeler was released on bond and allegedly continued committing thefts in March.

On March 21, 2024, Wheeler allegedly stole hamburger rolls, three full-size hams, and beverages from Food Lion in Charlotte Hall, MD. Surveillance footage showed him placing items into black trash bags before exiting the store without paying.

Just one day later, on March 22, he was accused of stealing a hoodie, T-shirt, heat gun, and a canvas bag from Hobby Lobby in California, MD, amounting to $72.96 in stolen goods. A store employee reported that Wheeler entered the store empty-handed but was later seen carrying a black canvas bag filled with stolen items.

Following these incidents, two criminal summonses were issued in April. The first, on April 14, 2024, was related to the Food Lion theft, while the second, on April 20, 2024, addressed the Hobby Lobby theft.

Wheeler now faces multiple charges across St. Mary’s, Charles, and Calvert counties, including:

Misdemeanor theft (under $1,500) – Up to 6 months in jail per charge and fines up to $500

Theft scheme (ongoing thefts over time) – Up to 5 years in prison and fines up to $10,000

Malicious destruction of property – Up to 60 days in jail per charge





