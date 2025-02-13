Charles County Board of Education Appoints Navarro to Second Term as Superintendent

The Board of Education of Charles County unanimously voted during its Feb. 11 meeting to renew the contract of Superintendent Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., for a second, four-year term.

Navarro was hired by the previous Board in 2021 with her first term closing this summer on June 30.

In the past four years Navarro has focused on the development of the Strategic Plan which guides the work of Charles County Public Schools (CCPS). The plan focuses on three priorities — student learning and achievement; access and opportunities; and culture and climate.

During Navarro’s time as CCPS superintendent, the school system’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program has grown, the number of high school students taking Advanced Placement (AP) classes has increased with scores remaining steady, enrollment in the Early College Program, a partnership between CCPS and the College of Southern Maryland (CSM), has doubled and prekindergarten enrollment has increased. Under her leadership, CCPS has also expanded high school level course access to students at the middle school level.

She thanked current Board members, as well as the previous Board which hired her four years ago.

“I am very happy to keep serving this community and the incredible staff, students and families that we serve,” Navarro said.

Previously, Navarro was chief academic officer for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) in Maryland for six years and was the acting Chief Academic Officer in Baltimore City Public Schools (BCPS) for five years. She is the parent of two children who are CCPS students. The Board will send a letter to the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) formalizing the reappointment.

