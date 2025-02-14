Local Arts & Craft Vendors Sought for First Landing Wine & Arts Festival on April 12, 2025

St. Mary’s County Government’s Museum Division, in partnership with local First Landing Wine Trail wineries, are seeking arts and craft vendors who are located or sell in St. Mary’s County, to participate in the First Landing Wine & Arts Festival at St. Clement’s Island Museum on Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To apply, interested vendors must review and complete the one-page vendor application, available online at: https://bit.ly/VendorForm2025.

Completed applications should be submitted no later than March 31, 2025, via email with 2 to 3 photos of merchandise they plan on featuring, to [email protected] or by mail to St. Clement’s Island Museum, 38370 Point Breeze Road, Colton’s Point, MD 20626.

The First Landing Wine & Arts Festival is returning for its fifth year in 2025, with the exciting addition of ALL craft beverage businesses in St. Mary’s County from Liquid Assets, including beer, wine, craft spirits, coffee, and more.

Visitors are invited for a full day of fun on the waterfront lawn of the museum. Guests can enjoy food and live music; purchase locally grown and produced wine by the glass or bottle from Port of Leonardtown Winery and Corteau Vineyard; purchase and taste other craft beverages from St. Mary’s County; browse locally crafted items and art; take part in kids’ activities; visit the museum or take a boat ride to St. Clements Island; and more on the scenic shores of the Potomac River.

For more information, call (301) 769-2222 or visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division: The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison, and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets. For more information, please visit: Museums.StMarysMD.com.