Leadership Maryland Announces Executive Program Class of 2025

Leadership Maryland officially announces the Executive Program’s Class of 2025, consisting of 53 business and community leaders from across the state chosen to participate in the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland.
The Class of 2025, the Executive Program’s 32nd class, reflects a cross-section of the state, including diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity, and gender. The program will run from April to December, and include five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and non-profit communities will serve as panelists and guest speakers.
“We are excited to announce our next class and welcome these accomplished and motivated individuals to the Executive Program,” said David Fike ’16 (LM) president and CEO, Leadership Maryland. “After a careful review and interview process, I am confident that the 53 members of the Class of 2025 represent a powerful cross-section of leaders who have a strong desire to make a broader impact within our state. I look forward to watching them grow as they build their knowledge, experience, and connections through our premier leadership program.”
Leadership Maryland’s flagship Executive Program is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit leadershipmd.org, call 410-841-2101 or email [email protected].
Leadership Maryland Class of 2025 participants
OluwaTosin Adegbola, PhD ‘25
Dean, Clara I. Adams Honors College
Morgan State University
Christine M. Anderson ‘25
Chief Administrative Officer
Anne Arundel County
Charles C. “Chris” Bell ‘25
Project Executive
Southway Builders, Inc.
Michael A. Bowers ‘25
Director of Veterans Affairs – Department of Defense Collaboration Office
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Casey “KC” Brent ‘25
Acting Director of Operations
Behavioral Health Administration
Kenneth S. Clash ‘25
Senior Director, Finance and Operations
International Philanthropy
James J. Conlon Jr. ‘25
CEO
Elysian Energy, LLC
Natasha Dartigue, Esq ‘25
Maryland Public Defender
Maryland Office of the Public Defender
Keith Fanjoy, LCSW-C ‘25
President & CEO
San Mar Family & Community Services
Mario J. Gangemi ‘25
Managing Member
Connections Consulting, LLC
Amy Gowan ‘25
President/CEO
Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation
Susan J. Grimes ‘25
Director of Business & Enterprise Solutions
Antietam Broadband
Stephanie K. Hall ‘25
Chief Government and Legislative Affairs Officer
Coppin State University
John E. Hines ‘25
VP of Electric and Special Projects
Easton Utilities Commission
Latoya Jenkins ‘25
Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Experience
University of Maryland – Eastern Shore
Garret D.E. King ‘25
Chief Operating Officer
Maryland Department of Housing & Community Development
Kelly A. Koermer ‘25
Vice President, Workforce, Business & Community Education
Carroll Community College
Anthony Leonard ‘25
Vice President
Atlantic Union Bank
Lili Leonard ‘25
Founder & CEO
Black Dog Philanthropic Consulting
William L. Mapp III ‘25
Chief Technology Officer
Qlarant, Inc.
Drew Martorella ‘25
Vice President, Operations
Strathmore Hall Foundation
Michael P. “Mack” McLellan ‘25
Teacher
Patuxent Valley Middle School
David J. McShea ‘25
Executive Director, Maryland Area
Alzheimer’s Association
Morgan L. Miller ‘25
State Librarian
Maryland State Library Agency
Aaron J. Miscenich ‘25
Executive Director, bwtech@UMBC Research & Technology Park
University of Maryland Baltimore County
Carys L. Mitchelmore ‘25
Interim Director and Professor
University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science CBL
Madhumi Mitra, Ph.D ‘25
Professor of Biological and Environmental Sciences
University of Maryland – Eastern Shore
Robert Moore ‘25
Senior Vice President & National Healthcare Leader
The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company
Christy M. Morrell ‘25
Executive Director
Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers
Scott A. Nicewarner ‘25
City Administrator
City of Hagerstown, MD
Ruchika Nijhara ‘25
Executive Director, Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund
Maryland Technology Development Corp. (TEDCO)
Kristen L. Pironis ‘25
Executive Director
Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County
Jessica L. Reynolds ‘25
Senior Director, International Investment and Trade
Maryland Department of Commerce
Sheena Rogers ‘25
Director of Informatics and Business Integrations
Creative Information Technology, Inc.
Arianna E. Ross ‘25
CEO
Story Tapestries
Jacqueline R. Scott ‘25
Director, Dept. Community Resources and Services
Howard County Government
William H. Sherman II ‘25
President
Pendulum Analytics
Steven A. Singh ‘25
Vice President of Electric Operations
BGE an Exelon Company
Noah C. Smock ‘25
Director of Resource Development
ToolBank USA
Kristie L. Snedeker ‘25
Vice President, R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center
University of Maryland Medical Center
Kristian E. Spannhake ‘25
Director of Development
Harkins Builders, Inc.
Pia Sterling ‘25
Senior Manager Account Development – Medicare Portfolio
AARP
Jimmy Stewart ‘25
Executive Director
Project JumpStart, Inc.
Kasia Sweeney ‘25
Vice President, Strategy & Business Development
CalvertHealth System
Linda S. Thane Morgan ‘25
President
Support Unlimited, Inc.
Andrae L. Townsel ‘25
Superintendent
Calvert County Public Schools
Olive C. Waxter ‘25
President
Hippodrome Foundation, Inc.
Christy H. Weer ‘25
Dean, Franklin P. Perdue School of Business
Salisbury University
Kacey B. Wetzel ‘25
Vice President of Programs – Outreach
Chesapeake Bay Trust
Natalie C. Williams ‘25
Founding Partner
BlitzAssociates LLC
Jaqueline D. Wilson ‘25
SVP – Area Manager
Burke & Herbert Bank
Minah Woo ‘25
Vice President of Workforce, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships
Howard Community College
Brock Yetso ‘25
CEO/President
Ulman Foundation
About Leadership Maryland: Leadership Maryland is a statewide nonprofit offering professional development programs dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its business and community leaders.
Established in 1992, Leadership Maryland’s Executive Program selects as many as 53 diverse and accomplished senior-level leaders from Maryland’s public and private sectors each year to come together as a class for an eight-month learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.
Introduced in 2024, Leadership Maryland’s Emerging Leader Program brings together a class of the state’s rising stars and gives them the skills and tools they need to advance in their careers. With an alumni network comprised of leaders from all industries and regions of the state, Leadership Maryland has established thousands of Marylanders on their career leadership path, equipped with the knowledge, skills, and connections needed to influence positive change. To learn more, please visit leadershipmd.org.