Leadership Maryland Announces Executive Program Class of 2025

Leadership Maryland officially announces the Executive Program’s Class of 2025, consisting of 53 business and community leaders from across the state chosen to participate in the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland.

The Class of 2025, the Executive Program’s 32nd class, reflects a cross-section of the state, including diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity, and gender. The program will run from April to December, and include five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and non-profit communities will serve as panelists and guest speakers.



“We are excited to announce our next class and welcome these accomplished and motivated individuals to the Executive Program,” said David Fike ’16 (LM) president and CEO, Leadership Maryland. “After a careful review and interview process, I am confident that the 53 members of the Class of 2025 represent a powerful cross-section of leaders who have a strong desire to make a broader impact within our state. I look forward to watching them grow as they build their knowledge, experience, and connections through our premier leadership program.”

Leadership Maryland’s flagship Executive Program is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit leadershipmd.org, call 410-841-2101 or email [email protected].



Leadership Maryland Class of 2025 participants

OluwaTosin Adegbola, PhD ‘25

Dean, Clara I. Adams Honors College

Morgan State University

Christine M. Anderson ‘25

Chief Administrative Officer

Anne Arundel County

Charles C. “Chris” Bell ‘25

Project Executive

Southway Builders, Inc.

Michael A. Bowers ‘25

Director of Veterans Affairs – Department of Defense Collaboration Office

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Casey “KC” Brent ‘25

Acting Director of Operations

Behavioral Health Administration

Kenneth S. Clash ‘25

Senior Director, Finance and Operations

International Philanthropy

James J. Conlon Jr. ‘25

CEO

Elysian Energy, LLC

Natasha Dartigue, Esq ‘25

Maryland Public Defender

Maryland Office of the Public Defender

Keith Fanjoy, LCSW-C ‘25

President & CEO

San Mar Family & Community Services

Mario J. Gangemi ‘25

Managing Member

Connections Consulting, LLC

Amy Gowan ‘25

President/CEO

Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation



Director of Business & Enterprise Solutions

Antietam Broadband

Stephanie K. Hall ‘25

Chief Government and Legislative Affairs Officer

Coppin State University

John E. Hines ‘25

VP of Electric and Special Projects

Easton Utilities Commission

Latoya Jenkins ‘25

Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Experience

University of Maryland – Eastern Shore

Garret D.E. King ‘25

Chief Operating Officer

Maryland Department of Housing & Community Development

Kelly A. Koermer ‘25

Vice President, Workforce, Business & Community Education

Carroll Community College

Anthony Leonard ‘25

Vice President

Atlantic Union Bank

Lili Leonard ‘25

Founder & CEO

Black Dog Philanthropic Consulting

William L. Mapp III ‘25

Chief Technology Officer

Qlarant, Inc.

Drew Martorella ‘25

Vice President, Operations

Strathmore Hall Foundation

Michael P. “Mack” McLellan ‘25

Teacher

Patuxent Valley Middle School

David J. McShea ‘25

Executive Director, Maryland Area

Alzheimer’s Association

Morgan L. Miller ‘25

State Librarian

Maryland State Library Agency

Aaron J. Miscenich ‘25

Executive Director, bwtech@UMBC Research & Technology Park

University of Maryland Baltimore County

Carys L. Mitchelmore ‘25

Interim Director and Professor

University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science CBL

Madhumi Mitra, Ph.D ‘25

Professor of Biological and Environmental Sciences

University of Maryland – Eastern Shore

Robert Moore ‘25

Senior Vice President & National Healthcare Leader

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

Christy M. Morrell ‘25

Executive Director

Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers

Scott A. Nicewarner ‘25

City Administrator

City of Hagerstown, MD

Ruchika Nijhara ‘25

Executive Director, Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund

Maryland Technology Development Corp. (TEDCO)

Kristen L. Pironis ‘25

Executive Director

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County

Jessica L. Reynolds ‘25

Senior Director, International Investment and Trade

Maryland Department of Commerce

Sheena Rogers ‘25

Director of Informatics and Business Integrations

Creative Information Technology, Inc.

Arianna E. Ross ‘25

CEO

Story Tapestries

Jacqueline R. Scott ‘25

Director, Dept. Community Resources and Services

Howard County Government

William H. Sherman II ‘25

President

Pendulum Analytics

Steven A. Singh ‘25

Vice President of Electric Operations

BGE an Exelon Company

Noah C. Smock ‘25

Director of Resource Development

ToolBank USA

Kristie L. Snedeker ‘25

Vice President, R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center

University of Maryland Medical Center

Kristian E. Spannhake ‘25

Director of Development

Harkins Builders, Inc.

Pia Sterling ‘25

Senior Manager Account Development – Medicare Portfolio

AARP

Jimmy Stewart ‘25

Executive Director

Project JumpStart, Inc.

Kasia Sweeney ‘25

Vice President, Strategy & Business Development

CalvertHealth System

Linda S. Thane Morgan ‘25

President

Support Unlimited, Inc.

Andrae L. Townsel ‘25

Superintendent

Calvert County Public Schools

Olive C. Waxter ‘25

President

Hippodrome Foundation, Inc.

Christy H. Weer ‘25

Dean, Franklin P. Perdue School of Business

Salisbury University

Kacey B. Wetzel ‘25

Vice President of Programs – Outreach

Chesapeake Bay Trust

Natalie C. Williams ‘25

Founding Partner

BlitzAssociates LLC

Jaqueline D. Wilson ‘25

SVP – Area Manager

Burke & Herbert Bank

Minah Woo ‘25

Vice President of Workforce, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships

Howard Community College

Brock Yetso ‘25

CEO/President

Ulman Foundation



Leadership Maryland is a statewide nonprofit offering professional development programs dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its business and community leaders.

Established in 1992, Leadership Maryland’s Executive Program selects as many as 53 diverse and accomplished senior-level leaders from Maryland’s public and private sectors each year to come together as a class for an eight-month learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.

Introduced in 2024, Leadership Maryland’s Emerging Leader Program brings together a class of the state’s rising stars and gives them the skills and tools they need to advance in their careers. With an alumni network comprised of leaders from all industries and regions of the state, Leadership Maryland has established thousands of Marylanders on their career leadership path, equipped with the knowledge, skills, and connections needed to influence positive change. To learn more, please visit leadershipmd.org.