Sports Wagering Contributes $8.2 Million to the State During January 2025

Maryland’s sports wagering market generated $8,244,612 in contributions to the state during January 2025, the fourth-best single-month total since the launch of sports wagering in December 2021.

Through the first seven months of FY2025 (July 2024 through January 2025), sports wagering has contributed $54,821,117 to the state compared to $32,840,755 for the same period in FY2024. Contributions to the state from sports wagering are directed to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

Sports bettors in Maryland wagered $618,824,226 during January 2025 and won back $536,728,622 in prizes. Maryland has 11 mobile sports wagering platforms and 13 retail sportsbook locations.

A detailed summary of the January 2025 results for each sportsbook, including handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win, and contribution to the state, along with a summary of statewide handle and hold by sport is included in the attached chart and available for download at mdgaming.com.



Here are the statewide totals for January 2025:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

Retail: $17,570,870 (includes $24,362 in free promotional wagers)

Mobile: $601,253,356 (includes $25,089,977 in free promotional wagers)

Combined: $618,824,226

Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

Retail: $16,033,026

Mobile: $520,695,596

Combined: $536,728,622

Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

Retail: $1,537,843 (8.8%)

Mobile: $80,557,760 (13.4%)

Combined: $82,095,604 (13.3%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts)

Retail: $1,071,321

Mobile: $53,892,757

Combined: $54,964,079

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win)

Retail: $160,698

Mobile: $8,083,914

Combined: $8,244,612

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $143,274,277

Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $3,646,131

Maryland Lottery and Gaming operates the Maryland Lottery and is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos and sports wagering program. In its regulatory role, the agency provides direction and guidance to casino and sports wagering operators on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino and sports wagering operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or visiting mdgamblinghelp.org.

