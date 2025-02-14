St. Mary’s County Native Tom Jarboe, Declares Candidacy for County Commissioner President

Former District 1 Commissioner Tom Jarboe has declared his candidacy for St. Mary’s Commissioner President, publicly announcing his intent to file in a post on his campaign’s Facebook page.

Jarboe aims to succeed current Commissioner President Randy Guy, who becomes term limited in 2026.

Jarboe, a Republican who found repeated success in founding and leading companies ranging from defense consulting to international trade, has deep roots in the County. Jarboe was born July 15th, 1969 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown.

He graduated from St. Mary’s Ryken and earned a M.S. in International Commerce in 2002 after serving with the U.S. Coast Guard as a Navigator and Shipboard Intelligence Officer. After receiving his Masters from the University of Maryland, Jarboe returned to St. Mary’s County founding Technology Security Associates, which he grew to $12m in annual revenues.

Jarboe was well known locally prior to his election to District 1, founding Leadership Southern Maryland in 2009. He is known as a frequent volunteer of multiple non-profit agencies in the County. He served as Rescue Lieutenant 6 for the Second District Volunteer Fire Department and as a volunteer EMT for Company 49 in Ridge. In 2012, he was appointed Chairman of the St. Mary’s Chamber of Commerce, which he still serves on as a Board member.



On his Facebook page announcing his candidacy, Jarboe wrote the following.

“Tom is a native of St. Mary’s County. His family has resided in St. Mary’s County for nearly 400 years. He and his wife Shannon raised their three sons (Nick, Christian, and Luke) in St Mary’s City. His parents sent him to school at Little Flower School in Great Mills for 8 years then St. Mary’s Ryken, graduating in 1987. He went on to receive a Masters of Science in International Business from the University of Maryland.

Tom is a veteran of the United States Coast Guard and has successfully led and founded multiple defense contracting companies located locally in St. Mary’s County. He worked to advocate for the citizens of District 1, serving as their Commissioner. Tom Jarboe now seeks to advocate for all of St. Mary’s.

He is seeking the position of Commissioner President in 2026.

Given his diverse background, being someone born of the County, a Coast Guard veteran, an avid volunteer, local business owner, and former Commissioner Tom is well rounded and experienced to lead our county as Commissioner President.”

As a Commissioner, Jarboe worked to improve the business environment in St. Mary’s, taking the Commissioners on trips to meet with top industry officials across the country. He led the effort to strengthen the voice of Maryland’s rural counties, as one of the most prominent voices in favor of St. Mary’s County joining the Rural Maryland Coalition.

Jarboe is the first candidate to announce his bid for the highly anticipated upcoming race. His candidacy is expected to stress the importance of supporting local business, working to maximize the results of taxpayer investments and look for more opportunities for public and private partnerships in the County.

The primary election will be held in June of 2026, with the general election the following November.

For more information of Tom Jarboe’s candidacy, visit TomJarboeforSMC.com

