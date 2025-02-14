Lexington Park Woman Faces Multiple Charges Including Malicious Destruction of Property and False Statement to Police

Taylor Michelle Haile, 19, of Lexington Park, is facing multiple charges in St. Mary’s County following three separate criminal cases filed against her in February 2025.

Malicious Destruction of Property – Arrested on February 10, 2025

According to court documents, Haile was arrested on February 10, 2025, after Maryland State Police responded to a reported destruction of property at her residence on Mayfaire Lane in Lexington Park.

Upon arrival, Trooper Eckrich found that Haile had allegedly caused significant damage to her roommate’s bedroom. Haile admitted to breaking multiple items, including a desk, chair, dresser, candles, a television, and a blanket. She also allegedly broke the bedroom door to gain entry.

The victim, identified as Haile’s roommate, was not home at the time of the incident but later provided an estimate of $744 in total damages. Haile was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. She was charged with malicious destruction of property under $1,000​.

On February 11, 2025, Sgt. Dale Smith of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office filed additional charges against Haile related to another incident at the same Lexington Park address on February 9, 2025.

Witnesses reported that Haile was inside the apartment destroying property and making threats. When officers arrived, Haile admitted to breaking items and allegedly made homicidal statements about one of the witnesses.

Property owned by Pathways Inc., a mental health service that operates the residence, was reportedly damaged. Items destroyed included:

A Vizio TV ($200)

A Blu-ray disc player ($75)

An interior pantry door ($100)

Blinds ($150)

A wall ($50)

A lamp ($25)

The total damage was valued at $600. Haile was charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property under $1,000​.

False Statement to Police – Charged on February 12, 2025

A third case was filed on February 12, 2025, by Deputy Alexander Tasciotti of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, charging Haile with making a false statement to an officer on February 9, 2025.

Deputy Tasciotti responded to a 911 hang-up call from Haile, who claimed that her roommate had assaulted her. However, her statements were inconsistent and changed multiple times throughout the investigation.

After being advised that making a false statement could result in criminal charges, Haile insisted on proceeding with the report. However, later that day, at approximately 5:41 p.m., she called emergency dispatch and admitted to fabricating the story.

As a result, the initial assault report was deemed unfounded, and the case was reclassified as a false report, and Haile was subsequently charged​.

Haile was released on recognizance following her February 10, 2025, arrest.

Haile is scheduled to appear in St. Mary’s District Court for the following proceedings:

March 17, 2025 – Trial for the February 10th destruction of property charge

March 21, 2025 – Preliminary inquiry hearings for the February 9th property destruction and false statement charges