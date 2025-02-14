Joann Fabric & Craft Stores Announce 500 Closures Nationwide – California and Prince Frederick Affected

Joann, the popular fabric and crafts retailer, has announced plans to close 500 of its stores nationwide as part of its ongoing bankruptcy proceedings. The move comes amid financial struggles and shifting consumer trends that have put pressure on the company’s retail operations.

The company, which has been a staple for crafters, quilters, and DIY enthusiasts for decades, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in an effort to restructure its debt and streamline operations. Sources familiar with the situation say that Joann’s financial difficulties have been exacerbated by declining foot traffic, increased competition from online retailers, and rising operational costs.

According to industry analysts, Joann’s struggles mirror those of other brick-and-mortar retailers that have faced challenges in adapting to the digital age. While the company has attempted to expand its online presence, it has struggled to keep pace with e-commerce giants that offer similar products at lower prices and with greater convenience.

A spokesperson for Joann confirmed that the closures would occur over the coming months, with affected locations being phased out gradually. “This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the impact it will have on our employees, customers, and communities,” the company said in a statement. “However, we believe these steps are necessary to ensure the long-term viability of Joann as a brand.”

The closures are expected to impact thousands of employees across the country, though Joann has not yet provided specific numbers on potential layoffs. The company has indicated that it will offer severance packages and job placement assistance for affected workers.

In Maryland, several Joann stores are expected to be impacted by the closures, including:

Bel Air – 649 Bel Air Rd, Ste F, Bel Air, MD 21014

Brandywine – 15920 Crain Hwy, Brandywine, MD 20613

California – 22576 MacArthur Blvd, Ste 300, California, MD 20619

Columbia – 6161 Columbia Crossing Dr, Columbia, MD 21045

Frederick – 1003 W Patrick St, #11C, Frederick, MD 21701

Gaithersburg – 2 Bureau Dr, Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Greenbelt – 6200 Greenbelt Rd, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Hagerstown – 1109 Maryland Ave, Hagerstown, MD 21740

LaVale – 1313 National Hwy, LaVale, MD 21502

Parkville – 1951 Joppa Road, Parkville, MD 21234

Prince Frederick – 521 N. Solomon’s Island Rd, Ste 34, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Westminster – 20 Englar Rd, Westminster, MD 21157

Wheaton – 11160 Veirs Mill Road, Unit 180, Wheaton, MD 20902

Local customers who rely on Joann for their crafting and sewing supplies may need to look for alternative options as these stores wind down their operations.

Despite these challenges, Joann plans to continue operations at its remaining locations and online platform, focusing on optimizing its business model to better compete in today’s retail landscape.

Customers who frequent Joann stores are being encouraged to check the company’s website for updates on store closures and potential liquidation sales.

As Joann navigates its financial restructuring, the future of the beloved craft store remains uncertain. However, the company maintains that it is committed to continuing to serve its loyal customer base through its remaining stores and digital channels.

