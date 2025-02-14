Maryland Department of Natural Resources Proposes 2025-2026 Migratory Gamebird Hunting Seasons

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has posted the proposed 2025-2026 Migratory Game Bird Seasons for public review. As in years past, DNR is providing an online forum to collect public comment on these proposals now through February 24, 2025.

The DNR website also includes a presentation reviewing the current status of relevant waterfowl populations, including Atlantic Population (migratory) Canada geese.

Citizens can also provide input by phone at 410-260-8540, by fax at 410-260-8596, or via mail to:

Maryland Department of Natural Resources – Wildlife and Heritage Service, 580 Taylor Avenue, E-1 Annapolis, MD 21401

The public comment period will close at noon February 24, 2025.

Licenses, stamps, and permits may be purchased online by phone at 855-855-3906, at a DNR Service Center or at any one of the more than 250 authorized sport license agents statewide.

Hunters with questions may contact the Maryland DNR Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.