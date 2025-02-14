Charles County Commissioner’s Vote Against Increased Tax Credit for Our Volunteer First Responders

Commissioners heard from William Smith, Coordinator of the Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, who requested that they support a request for an amendment to House Bill 947, which concerns the Tax Credit for Volunteer Emergency Responders.

Volunteers requested that the income cap be increased to $250,000 per year and the benefit be increased by $500 to $2,500 in 2028. A motion to support ended in a 3-2 vote with three commissioners in opposition

Commissioners BJ Bowling and Amanda Stewart voted in favor, while Reuben Collins, Ralph Patterson, and Thomasina Coates all voted no.



In the letter, signed by Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association President Richard Bowie and Charles County Association of Emergency Medical Services President Roberta Spalding.

“Dear Commissioner President Collins,

We are writing to you and the Board of County Commissioners as an “agenda request” to discuss the “Property Tax Credit for Volunteer Emergency Responders” (HB947/SB521). As you are aware, county staff has instituted a very robust program allowing most of your volunteer emergency responders to receive a first-time deduction of $500.00 from their annual property tax bill as a “credit.”

Upon adoption of this legislation in 2023, the Charles County Delegation decided to change the salary cap of $250,000 to $150,000 as outlined in page #2, number 2.

“The governing body of Charles County may grant, by law, a property tax credit against the county property tax imposed on real property that is owned and occupied as the principal residence of an emergency responder or an unmarried surviving spouse of a deceased emergency responder if the federal adjusted gross income of the emergency responder or the unmarried surviving spouse for the immediately preceding taxable year is $150,000 or less.”

We would like our county leadership to represent your emergency responders and ask the Charles County Delegation to reconsider the $150,000 and return to its $250,000 salary cap. In addition, we are seeking approval to increase each year’s benefit by $500.00 as follows:

Year 2025 increase total to $1,000

Year 2026 increase total to $1,500

Year 2027 increase total to $2,000

Year 2028 increase total to $2,500

In closing, your volunteer Fire/EMS members continue to provide a valuable service to our communities. We are very grateful for this opportunity to use the benefit. Our fellow volunteers in Calvert County currently enjoy a $2,500 property tax relief from 2018, and we believe our volunteers deserve the same. Should you have any questions or concerns, please reach out.

