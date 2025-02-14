Governor Moore Launches Resource Website for Maryland Workers Impacted by Recent Federal Actions

Governor Wes Moore today launched the Maryland Public Servants Resource Website, which serves as a centralized hub for programs and resources to support Maryland’s federal employees and contractors impacted by federal workforce layoffs, firings, and changes to federal funding.

The resource website reinforces the Moore-Miller Administration’s commitment to coordinating with state and local partners to provide updates and resources to impacted Marylanders, while investing in an economy that can weather future disruptions.

The website launch comes the day after the Office of Personnel Management advised federal agencies to dismiss probationary employees, which could potentially impact roughly 200,000 jobs nationally and thousands of Marylanders. To date, thousands of federal workers across the country have been terminated.



“The White House continues to take actions that jeopardize the livelihoods of our public servants and upend how the federal government can best serve the American people and advance our shared priorities,”“We still hope we can move in partnership with this new administration to address common goals. But in light of recent actions that are hurting Marylanders, we must step up to defend our people. We encourage impacted workers to visit this new website and see what resources are available.”

There are approximately 160,000 federal civilian jobs in Maryland, representing approximately 6% of jobs in the state. Maryland has the second highest concentration of federal employees in the nation, behind only Washington, DC. Additionally, approximately 225,000 jobs in Maryland in 2023 were directly supported by federal contract dollars.

The website provides resources for impacted federal workers, including information on unemployment insurance, job search and career support, legal resources, and an index of key rules and regulations that govern the federal employment process.

The website will be updated regularly as additional information becomes available. To view the Maryland Public Servants Resource Website, click here​.