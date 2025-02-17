UPDATE: One Transported to Trauma Center After Large Trees Fall Into Residence in Chesapeake Beach

UPDATE 2/17/2025: The family along with two pets are displaced by the incident and are seeking assistance in any way. Fortunately, the adult female suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and all of the pets escaped injury.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to assist as the house has been condemned.

“We are humbly asking for your help to get Janine through this initial phase of recovery. If you can contribute even a small amount, it would be deeply appreciated. If you cannot donate, please send prayers and well-wishes for her healing and strength during this time.. Thank you to everyone for your kindness and support. We are blessed to be part of such a strong and caring community here in Southern Maryland.”

2/16/2025: On Sunday, February 16, 2025, at approximately 5:18 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 7400 block of Dakota Avenue in Chesapeake Beach, for the reported structure collapse with injuries and entrapment.

Firefighters from Calvert and Anne Arundel County responded to the scene with technical rescue teams.

Volunteers from the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department quickly arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch to find multiple trees had fallen into the two-story residence, with one large tree trapping one home occupant and one pet.

Crews were able to quickly remove the single trapped victim and the pet from under the tree and debris of the house and placed them into the care of awaiting EMS.

A helicopter was requested, however, due to the high winds, all were unavailable due to weather.

The homeowner was transported to Capitol Regional Trauma Center by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. The pet was uninjured and was taken into care by neighbors until family could respond to the scene.

Firefighters remind citizens that the high wind condition is expected to last until 10:00 p.m., on February 16, with gusts lingering into Monday, February 17th, 2025.

Photos are courtesy of the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

