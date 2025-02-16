Structure Fire in Waldorf Under Investigation, No Known Injuries Reported

On Sunday, February 16, 2025, at approximately 6:11 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical services from Charles and Prince George’s County responded to the 3800 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf, for the reported structure on fire.

Dispatchers advised they were receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a structure was on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch to find a 1-story mobile home trailer fully engulfed in flames. with homeowners reporting one subject may still be inside.

Crews made entry into the residence and began extinguishing the fire while performing multiple searches of the residence, after all searches were completely, firefighters reported no occupants were located.

The fire was extinguished in under 20 minutes and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to respond and investigate the cause of the fire.

No known injuries have been reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.