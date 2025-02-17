One Flown to Trauma Center After Serious Crash with Entrapment in Prince Frederick

On Sunday, February 16, 2025, at approximately 9:20 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 2225 Dares Beach Road and Simmons Ridge Road in Prince Frederick, for the serious motor vehicle collision with ejection.

911 callers reported a single pickup truck was off the roadway and into the woods with one subject partially ejected from the vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm one patient seriously trapped, with the patient being conscious with serious injuries.

Firefighters from Prince Frederick and Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Departments responded and extricated the trapped patient in under 15 minutes.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby due to the victims injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the male patient to an area trauma center.

Calvert County Animal Control was requested to respond to take custody of a dog which was inside the vehicle. A family member later responded to the scene to take the pet.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded with Accident Reconstruction being performed.